Trump’s SOTU Guests Include Welder, Parents of Gang Victims

WASHINGTON (AP) -

Monday, January 29, 2018 at 8:01 pm |

President Donald Trump’s guests for his State of the Union speech Tuesday evening include an Ohio welder who will benefit from his tax overhaul plan and the parents of two Long Island teenagers who were believed to be killed by MS-13 gang members.

Among his other guests are rescuers who battled wildfires in California and flooding in Texas, as well as a Marine who re-enlisted after losing his legs and going blind from a roadside bomb.

The guests will be seated in the box of first lady Melania Trump. Many have been selected to amplify the speech’s theme, which White House officials have said is “building a safe, strong and proud America.”

The president’s address to Congress last year took an emotional turn when he introduced the widow of a Navy SEAL killed in a raid in Yemen.