Regional Briefs – January 29, 2018

Monday, January 29, 2018 at 7:56 pm |

Man Attempting to Steal Gun From Officer Throws Laptop

NEW YORK – An NYPD officer standing guard outside Madison Square Garden Sunday night was attacked by a man who attempted to grab her gun from its holster before hitting her in the face with a laptop, The Associated Press reported. Officer Magna Kamara was treated for head wounds and the man was given a psychiatric evaluation.

Man Dies Suddenly Weeks After Winning $1M Lottery

ONEONTA, N.Y. – On Jan. 4, Donald Savastano won a $1 million lottery by playing the Merry Millionaire scratch off ticket. Just three weeks later, on Friday, he died suddenly of recently diagnosed stage 4 cancer, Syracuse.com reported. Savastano, 52, said the money will help with his retirement and a vacation.

Elderly Couple Dies After Fire Destroys Home

TEANECK, N.J. – An elderly couple died Sunday after a fast-moving fire destroyed their home, The Record reported. Neighbors said the couple, in their 80s, had lived in the home for more than 40 years.

House Repaired After Sandy Now Destroyed in Fire

HIGHLANDS, N.J. – A man who was previously left homeless by Superstorm Sandy has lost his home again due to a fire, the Asbury Park Press reported. Tony Caizza, 62, says it took everything he had to repair his home only for it to be destroyed in the Saturday blaze. Friends put him up in a hotel.

Judge’s Actions During Arrest Probed by Panel

TRENTON – A court panel is investigating a municipal judge for using profanity and seeking preferential treatment when he was arrested for drunken driving, The Associated Press reported. Wilfredo Benitez was found asleep in his vehicle on a shoulder. “I’m a judge,” he told the cops, then cursed.