Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 6:59 pm |

The young talmidim of the Lelover cheder in Boro Park were occupied with coloring pictures of challos as well as visiting a grocery store and a bakery. Looks like they also made some purchases of fruits and bakery items. The knowledge they picked up will surely stand them in good stead in their learning of brachos recited on foods as well as being an educated consumer!