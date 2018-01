Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 6:58 pm |

A siyum upon the completion of the Talmud Yerushalmi took place at Khal Bnei Osher-Kollel Chemed Shlomo, the Tenke kehillah, led by Harav Chaim Elazar Friedman, the Tenke Rav, shlita, who addressed the olam. The siyum was sponsored by Reb Zalman Leib Rosenfeld.