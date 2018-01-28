Regional Briefs – January 28, 2018

Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 7:07 pm |

Syracuse Mayor Mulling a Challenge to Gov. Cuomo

SYRACUSE – The former mayor of Syracuse said Friday she’s seriously considering a Democratic primary challenge to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, The New York Times reported. Stephanie Miner criticized Cuomo for having “not changed the dynamic of the upstate economy.”

Fewer New York School Districts Under Fiscal Stress

ALBANY – New York’s comptroller says the number of school districts under fiscal stress is down, from 59 last year to 26. Just two were designated in “significant fiscal stress”: East Aurora in Erie County and Eldred in Sullivan County.

Cuomo Moving Ahead With Long Island Sound Tunnel

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is pushing ahead with a tunnel under Long Island Sound, The Associated Press reported. The state on Friday issued a “request for expressions of interest” in the project connecting Westchester and Long Island or New York to Connecticut. It’s estimated to cost up to $55 billion.

Murphy Moves to Make it Harder to Carry Handgun

TRENTON – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday he will roll back regulations that made it easier to carry handguns, The Associated Press reported. Former Gov. Chris Christie changed the requirement from facing a “specific threat” to just “serious” threats.