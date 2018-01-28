Palestinians in IDF Uniforms Caught at Itamar

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 2:06 pm |

The captured suspect (Bitachon Itamar)

IDF soldiers prevented a possible terror attack in the Itamar outpost in the Shomron on Sunday.

Two Palestinians posing as Israeli soldiers, in IDF uniforms, attempted to infiltrate into Itamar, but were spotted in time.

One of the suspects, who was apprehended by IDF troops near the Jewish community, was carrying a pair of binoculars but no weapons. He was being interrogated to determine whether the motive was ordinary crime or a terror attack.

Soldiers were searching the area between Itamar and the nearby Palestinian village of Beit Furik for the second suspect, the army said.