Regional Briefs – January 25, 2018

Thursday, January 25, 2018 at 7:33 pm |

Flu Epidemic Most Rampant In Recorded NY History

ALBANY – The number of reported flu cases this past week in New York state was the highest since record-keeping began in 2004, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday. There were 7,779 laboratory confirmed influenza cases and 1,759 residents have been hospitalized.

Man Gets Prison for Rash Of Home Burglaries

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – A Manhattan man who robbed 11 homes upstate in 2014 was sentenced Thursday to 18 years to life, The Associated Press reported. Angelo Carzoglio, 52, used a GPS to navigate unfamiliar neighborhoods and make quick getaways. It also left a digital trail that helped lead to his arrest.

Deli Owner Who Served 9/11 Responders Gets SOTU Invite

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. – A deli owner who served thousands of sandwiches to rescue workers after 9/11 will attend President Trump’s first State of the Union address Tuesday, a guest of GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin, The Associated Press reported. Donato Panico spent 10 days at ground zero, serving three meals a day and sleeping in his catering truck.

Postal Worker Arrested for Theft and Use of Credit Cards

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. – A New Jersey couple was arrested Wednesday for funding an extravagant lifestyle of luxury cars and shopping sprees with credit cards stolen from a post office where the husband worked, NJ.com reported. They bought cardholders’ personal information on the dark web using Bitcoin.

Armed Man Arrested for Siccing Dog on Officers

NEWARK – A man armed with a hatchet was arrested Wednesday for ordering his pit bull to attack police officers who were responding to a road rage incident, The Associated Press reported. Two officers were treated for injuries when the man bit them.

Six Flags to Cut Fewer Trees For Solar Farm at Theme Park

JACKSON, N.J. – Six Flags Great Adventures agreed to cut fewer trees to make way for a solar electricity farm, The Associated Press reported. Instead of 90 acres of forestry, just 40 acres will be cut at its theme park.