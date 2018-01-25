PM Strikes Digital Health Care Deal in Davos

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, January 25, 2018 at 1:42 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu speaks to host Fareed Zakaria during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday. (Reuters/Denis Balibouse)

While news about Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at Davos on Wednesday was about Iran and the Palestinians, Thursday offered some concrete economic takeaways.

A meeting between Netanyahu and William McDermott, CEO of software company SAP, produced an agreement on a five-year, 1-billion-shekel digital health-care project for Israel, Globes reported.

The project is designed to significantly enhance the country’s capacity in the field of personalized and preventative medicine. Netanyahu must bring the proposal to the cabinet for approval, however, because it will entail access to sensitive digital health databases.

Also on Thursday at the Davos Economic Forum, Netanyahu met with the Chairman of the Board of Mitsubishi Corporation, Ken Kobayashi, and they discussed potential opportunities in the Israeli market for the Japanese.

Kobayashi said that as a result of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Israel is a major player on Mitsubishi’s map and added that they are now starting to consider investments in cyber and other areas. He noted that he intends to send a delegation to Israel soon in order to evaluate possibilities for investment and cooperation, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office.

In recent months Mitsubishi representatives have begun to consider expanding company operations in Israel with emphasis on technological cooperation including investments in Israeli companies.