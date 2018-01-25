New Law Would Ban Neo-Nazis, Anti-Semites From Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, January 25, 2018 at 8:58 am |

In advance of International Holocaust Memorial Day this weekend, Zionist Camp MK Kesia Svetlova (Zionist Camp) on Thursday proposed a new law that would prevent entry of known neo-Nazis and anti-Semites to Israel. “Not only has anti-Semitism not been eliminated from the world, but it is increasing,” she wrote in an explanatory note to the law. “Neo-Nazi and anti-Semitic groups operate in the U.S., Europe and Canada. Their members adulate Hitler, and they incite against Jews and those they say are ‘foreigners’ wherever and whenever they can.”

Words lead to actions, Svetlova said. The anti-Semites “damage Jewish cemeteries and call for violence against Jews. Israel is our response to anti-Semitism – it is the home of all Jews, whoever and wherever they are. We will not allow neo-Nazis into our home. That is the purpose of this law,” she added.

Svetlova criticized Israeli politicians whom she said were quick to “embrace far-right extremists, neo-Nazis and outright anti-Semites, and who have even invited them to come to Israel. These people wish to restore some of our darkest periods, and they spread hatred and propaganda to achieve this. They cannot be our friends if they do this, despite their outward smiles.”

One example of such “undesirables,” she said, was Austrian far-right leader Heinz-Christian Strache, who had been to Israel several times at the invitation of the Likud. Another example of unwelcome visitors were members of the Belgian Vlaams Belang (Flemish Interest) Party, which advocates independence for Belgium’s Flemish, and whose leaders have openly praised the Nazis. “There are many other examples of such people who put on a guise of friendship when they come here, but do not bother to hide their true feelings at home,” she added.