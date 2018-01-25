Kentucky School Shooting Suspect to Get Juvenile Hearing

BENTON, Ky. (AP) -

Thursday, January 25, 2018 at 1:32 pm |

A 15-year-old accused of killing two students and wounding multiple others in a Kentucky high school shooting is scheduled to make a court appearance in a closed proceeding.

Tracy Watwood, an investigator with the Marshall County attorney’s office, says the suspect has an initial hearing scheduled in juvenile court on Thursday. Juvenile hearings are closed to the public.

Assistant Marshall County Attorney Jason Darnall said Wednesday that Kentucky law requires a probable cause and detention hearing to be held within 48 hours of apprehension. The shooting occurred Tuesday.

As the process unfolds, he said prosecutors plan to seek permission to try the teen as an adult.

The suspect faces preliminary charges of murder and assault while police investigate what might have prompted the mass shooting at Marshall County High School.