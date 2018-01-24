Regional Briefs – January 23, 2018

Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 7:30 pm |

Family of Trooper Fatally Struck by Car Settles Lawsuits

TRENTON – The family of a state trooper who was fatally struck by a car will receive $2.4 million by the driver’s insurance company, The Associated Press reported. Sean Cullen, 31, was crossing the highway to reach a burning vehicle. He is survived by two young sons.

Man Gets Prison Term for Selling Counterfeit Boots

NEWARK – A Staten Island man who tried selling $2.5 million of counterfeit boots shipped to a Newark port was sentenced Tuesday to 30 months in prison, The Associated Press reported. Shi Wei Zheng, 42, had asked port workers to remove his containers before federal customs staffers could inspect them.

NYC Picks 4 Artists to Respond to Social Issues

NEW YORK – New York City named four new artists-in-residence to respond to social issues facing the city through art, The New York Times reported. The artists, who will receive $40,000, will address domestic violence, discrimination, prison reform and probation.

City Sues Landlord for Running Illegal Hotel

NEW YORK – Mayor Bill de Blasio accusing a Manhattan landlord of converting a rent-stabilized building into an illegal hotel through Airbnb, The Associated Press reported. He said Philip Baldeo created a public nuisance and should pay $1 million in damages.