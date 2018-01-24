Levayos to Be Held Wednesday for Victims of Shomron Crash

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 5:12 am |

The scene of Tuesday night’s accident. (Yehuda and Shomron Fire Brigade)

The levayos for two young children who were killed in a tragic road accident Tuesday night will be held Wednesday in Shavei Shomron, the town in central Shomron where the two victims, members of the Lipnick family – siblings Ori, age 13, and Ro’i, age 8 – lived. Also badly injured in the road incident that took the lives of the siblings were the children’s mother, Shirlee, age 35, and another child, age 12. Ohad Lipnick, the father, is in moderate condition, and a five-month-old infant is being treated for light injuries. All were being treated at Meir Hospital in Kfar Sava.

The children and other members of the family were the victims of a head-on crash on Road 557 in central Shomron, near Shavei Shomron, when the car the Lipnicks were traveling in crashed into a vehicle driven by a Palestinian. Also killed in the crash was a 21-year-old Palestinian passenger, a resident of Tul Karem.

An initial inquiry into the incident indicated that the driver of the Palestinian vehicle lost control of the vehicle due to excessive speeding and entered the opposite lane, blocking the path of the Lipnicks’ vehicle.