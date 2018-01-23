As U.S. Raises Tariffs, India’s Modi Defends Free Trade

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) -

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the Opening Plenary during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday. (REUTERS/Denis Balibouse)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned Tuesday against a new wave of protectionism, saying that trade barriers pose a danger to the world on par with climate change and extremist attacks.

Modi delivered the message in a speech just hours after the U.S. government of President Donald Trump approved tariffs on imported solar-energy components and large washing machines in a bid to help U.S. manufacturers.

“Forces of protectionism are raising their heads against globalization,” he told a crowd of business and government leaders in the opening address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “It feels like the opposite of globalization is happening.”

“The negative impact of this kind of mindset cannot be considered less dangerous than climate change or terrorism,” Modi added, without directly mentioning Trump or the U.S.

He urged governments not to turn to isolation, driving home his point by quoting Indian independence leader Mohandas Gandhi: “I don’t want the windows of my house to be closed from all directions. I want the winds of cultures of all countries to enter my house with aplomb and go out also.”

Modi, the first Indian prime minister to make Davos’s opening address, was to be the gathering’s highlight until Trump decided to come as well. Trump is due to speak Friday, and the tariffs his administration approved this week will overshadow his arrival to a forum that has long been firmly in favor of free trade.

Modi highlighted India’s strong economic growth during his speech, noting that an Indian prime minister was last in Davos in 1997.

At the time, “India’s GDP was just a little more than $400 billion. Now, two decades later, it is about six times that amount.”

Modi’s speech follows on from Chinese President Xi Jinping’s address to the Davos elite at last year’s event. Xi portrayed his country as a champion of free trade in the same week Trump was inaugurated as president.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is due later to address the Davos crowd, which is gathering in unusually heavy snowfall.