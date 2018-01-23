Congress Introduces Resolution on Death of Alberto Nisman, Hy”d

NEW YORK -

A man holds a sign that reads in Spanish: “Eighty-five plus Nisman equals zero” on the anniversary of the bombing of the AMIA Jewish center bombing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)

Marking three years since the murder of Argentinean prosecutor Alberto Nisman, Hy”d, both houses of Congress have introduced a resolution calling for “a swift and transparent investigation into his tragic death” and recognizing his “courageous work” in investigating the 1994 bombing of the AMIA (Jewish Community center) building in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Co-sponsor Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-Fla.) highlighted the importance of Nisman’s work in exposing the complex web behind the attack.

“Murdered three years ago for investigating Iran and its proxy Hezbollah’s role in the AMIA terror attack, Alberto Nisman was fearless in his fight against corruption and terrorism in Argentina,” said Congresswoman Ros-Lehtinen. “Despite constant threats, Alberto relentlessly pursued those responsible for the deadly attack in order to bring them to justice. As he continued gathering evidence that pointed toward Hezbollah, I met with him several times in Washington, D.C. to talk about his findings and how to protect our hemisphere from the Iranian threat.”

In the summer of 1994, a suicide bomber drove a bomb-laden vehicle into AMIA’s headquarters in Buenos Aires. The attack killed 85 people and injured hundreds more, making it Argentina’s worst terror attack. Extensive evidence placed blame squarely on Iran and its proxy, Hezbollah.

In 2013, Argentina’s then-president, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, reached a “Memorandum of Understanding” with the Iranian government to establish a joint “truth commission” to investigate the matter.

Mr. Nisman, who had been charged with the task of investigating the bombing and its fallout, compiled a massive report on the bombing which, among other things, claimed that de Kirchner and others in her government had colluded with Iran to cover up their involvement in the bombing in exchange for favorable trade agreements that she reached with Tehran.

The night before Mr. Nisman was scheduled to present his findings to the Argentine congress, he was found dead in his apartment. The incident was first labeled a suicide by officials, but widespread suspicions that he had been murdered were confirmed by a judge last fall. Since then, the investigation into Nisman’s death has rapidly picked up speed, with several individuals, including de Kirchner herself, being charged with conspiracy, treason and other related charges.

Joseph Humire, executive director of the Center for a Secure Free Society, who has extensively researched and written on the AMIA case and met Mr. Nisman in Washington during the latter’s work on the bombing, welcomed the resolution.

“It is important not to let this story fall out of public attention, and this helps to keep it on people’s minds,” he told Hamodia. “Resolutions like this might not have a lot of teeth, but it’s significant that the facts have now been added to the Congressional record, and it’s a positive show of solidarity with the Argentinean government.”

The resolution was introduced in the Senate by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Robert Menendez (D-NJ).

It is co-sponsored in the house by Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.).

“Alberto Nisman committed himself to uncovering the truth of the horrific AMIA bombing that killed 85 and injured hundreds of others,” said Congressman Deutch. “He refused to let Iran or Hezbollah get away with this act of terrorism, and he refused to let corrupt officials cover up the facts and wash their hands of this horrible attack. His hard work was not in vain, and this resolution honors his legacy and urges full transparency on the circumstances of his death and the AMIA bombing investigation.”