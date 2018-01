LONDON (Reuters) -

An anti-Brexit protester demonstrates opposite the Houses of Parliament in London last week. (REUTERS/Hannah McKay)

Britain is still working on a transitional agreement for exiting the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Tuesday, after a report by The Independent that a deal had been reached.

“To suggest that agreement has already been reached would be wrong,” the spokesman said.