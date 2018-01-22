Pilot, Passenger Escape Burning Plane at New Jersey Airport

WANTAGE, N.J. (AP) -

Monday, January 22, 2018 at 12:37 pm |

Two people escaped unharmed when a plane caught fire shortly after landing at a small airport in New Jersey.

State police say a pilot and a passenger were aboard the single-engine Cessna 210 that landed around 2:45 a.m. Sunday at Sussex Airport in Wantage. The fire broke out minutes later while the plane was on the runway and was soon extinguished.

State police say a mechanical problem apparently caused the fire. But the cause remains under investigation.

The names of the pilot and the passenger were not released. It wasn’t clear where the plane had departed from.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the matter.

State police say that because the fire started after the plane landed, it will be classified as an incident rather than a crash.