Palestinian With Knife Arrested at Me’aras Hamachpelah

A Palestinian man with a knife was caught attempting to enter Me’aras Hamachpelah on Monday.
The weapon was found concealed under his clothing at a checkpoint at the holy site. Even though the device did not sound an alarm, border police were still suspicious, and a subsequent body search revealed the knife.
“An initial investigation revealed that the suspect was apparently intending to carry out a stabbing attack,” police said.
The Palestinian, in his 30s, said to be from the nearby village of Dura, was detained and transferred for questioning.