Palestinian With Knife Arrested at Me’aras Hamachpelah

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 22, 2018 at 5:32 pm |

A Palestinian man with a knife was caught attempting to enter Me’aras Hamachpelah on Monday.

The weapon was found concealed under his clothing at a checkpoint at the holy site. Even though the device did not sound an alarm, border police were still suspicious, and a subsequent body search revealed the knife.

“An initial investigation revealed that the suspect was apparently intending to carry out a stabbing attack,” police said.

The Palestinian, in his 30s, said to be from the nearby village of Dura, was detained and transferred for questioning.