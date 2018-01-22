Mekubal Harav Nissim Moyal Niftar, B”DE

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 22, 2018 at 9:05 am |

The mekubal, Harav Nissim Moyal, zt”l, head of Mosdos Kerem Shlomo in Kiryat Gat, Israel, was niftar earlier today.

The levayah will take place at 8 p.m. in Kiryat Gat.

Harav Moyal, 83, had been hospitalized in the Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital.

Rabbi Nissim Moyal was born in Ilir, Morocco. His father, Rabbi Shlomo Moyal, z”l, was the son of Rabbi Mas’ud Moyal, a famous Kabbalist who was murdered in 1905. Harav Nissim studied in Yeshivah Tomchei Temimim, Lubavitch in Marrakech.

At the age of 23, he married Rebbetzin Simi, the daughter of Harav Nissim Bognim, Hy”d. He supported the family with his work as a shochet, while learning day and night.

Rav Moyal later organized a group of Yidden to immigrate to Eretz Yisrael and was imprisoned as a result. Eventually, he was able to leave the country and arrived in Eretz Yisrael together with his wife and eldest daughter.

The family settled in Kiryat Gat, in the south, to be near other members of his wife’s family.

During his lifetime Rav Moyal was ameil baTorah and authored many sefarim: Minchas Oni on Tanach, Melo Ha’Omer on Pirkei Avos and Shemen Lamaor, chiddushim on Shas.

Many people came to Harav Moyal for advice and brachos. Over the years, many baalei teshuvah joined the community around his kollel, and Harav Moyal opened an additional institution and a kollel for them.

Yehi zichro baruch.