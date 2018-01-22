Foreign Press Protest Search at Pence Visit

YERUSHALAYIM (AP) -

Monday, January 22, 2018 at 5:44 pm |

The Foreign Press Association in Israel has protested a demand from Israeli security officers to body-search a Finnish journalist covering the visit by Vice President Mike Pence.

The woman says she was taken behind a curtain on Monday at Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s office, where she says she was questioned, and refused a body search. As a result, she was barred from covering the event.

The woman, who was born and raised in Finland, believes she was singled out because her father is Palestinian.

The FPA, which represents some 400 journalists working for international media in Israel and the Palestinian territories, accused Israel of ethnic profiling. It calls the Israeli practice of body-searching journalists a “mark of shame” aimed at intimidating reporters.