PM Netanyahu Thanks U.S. for Help with Jordan

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 21, 2018 at 5:50 pm |

Israel has acknowledged the role of the U.S. in helping to end a six-month row with Jordan over a deadly incident in Israel’s embassy in Amman last summer.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expresses his appreciation for special envoys Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt for the efforts they have made behind the scenes that have helped to end the crisis with Jordan,” the Prime Minister’s office tweeted on Motzoei Shabbos.

Some loose ends appear to remain with Jordan, however. While Jordan claimed that Israel apologized for the self-defense killing of two of its citizens by an Israeli security guard, Mr. Netanyahu clarified over the weekend that Israel “expressed regret” to Jordan, but did not apologize.

Furthermore, on Sunday Israel said the guard will not be put on trial, despite a Jordanian statement that Israel would take “legal action” against him.

Mr. Netanyahu said Israel will pay reparations to the Jordanian government, but not to the families.

In an apparent move to appease the Jordanians, it was announced that Ambassador to Jordan Einat Shlain, who left Jordan in July along with the embassy staff, will be promoted and reassigned elsewhere.

He added that he holds her in the highest esteem.