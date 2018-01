NEW YORK (AP) -

Sunday, January 21, 2018 at 5:41 pm |

Three men have been shot and wounded in midtown Manhattan, around 4:40 p.m. Sunday on West 31st Street, a few blocks from Macy’s and Penn Station.

Police say the victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital. Their wounds are not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and no other details were immediately available.