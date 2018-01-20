Mandelblit Whisked Away From Shul After Leftist Harassment

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 6:19 pm |

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit. (Yossi Zeliger/Flash90)

Criticism poured in Motzoei Shabbos after leftist demonstrators surrounded State Attorney Avichai Mandelblit outside the Petach Tikvah shul he davens in as he was attempting to say Kaddish after Kiddush Levanah. The demonstrators yelled catcalls and curses at Mandelblit, demanding that he act to indict Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on corruption charges.

Mandelblit, surrounded by the crowd, was whisked away by fellow mispallelim. Police eventually arrived and broke up the crowd.

Criticism poured in from across the political spectrum. “This was an act that should be condemned by all,” said Justice Ministry spokesperson Moshe Cohen. “Absolutely shameful. These are radicals who spread lies and incitement, and have no borders. Red lines were crossed tonight.” Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said that “harassment of a state attorney, at his synagogue on Motzoei Shabbos, is nothing more than violent bullying and shameful behavior.”

Zionist Camp MK and opposition head condemned the demonstrators as well. “I am shocked at the hardness of heart of the demonstrators who tried to interfere with a man attempting to say Kaddish for his mother. This is an inhuman act. There are limits to the right to demonstrate even in a democracy like Israel,” said MK Yitzchak Herzog.