Community

Final Day of Agudath Israel Yarchei Kallah in Yerushalayim

yarchei kallah
View of the crowd on Thursday, the final day of the Agudah Yarchei Kallah in Yerushalayim.
yarchei kallah

 

yarchei kallah

 

yarchei kallah

 

yarchei kallah
Harav Yaacov Haber, Rav, Kehillat Shiftei Yeshurun, Ramat Beit Shemesh.

 

yarchei kallah
Harav Moshe Chaim Denderowitz, Rosh Yeshiva, Yeshiva Ketana Sfas Emes

 

yarchei kallah
Harav Nisan Kaplan, Rosh Yeshiva, Yeshivas Mir, Yerushalayim

 

yarchei kallah
Harav Dovid Cohen, Rosh Yeshiva, Yeshivas Chevron

 

yarchei kallah
HaRav Meir Tzvi Spitzer, R”M, Yeshivas Mir, Yerushalayim

 

yarchei kallah
HaRav Pinchos Friedman, Rosh Hakollelim, Belz