Trump Hoping to Keep Pennsylvania Seat in Republican Hands

Washington (AP) -

Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 10:12 am |

President Donald Trump on Thursday pledged “total support” for a Pennsylvania lawmaker trying to keep a House seat in Republican hands in the first congressional race of the year, tweeting his endorsement hours before visiting the state.

The president said Rick Saccone “is a great guy” and that “We need more Republicans to continue our already successful agenda!” The 59-year-old state representative faces Conor Lamb, a 33-year-old lawyer and former Marine, in the March 13 special election as Democrats look to build on their Senate victory in conservative Alabama and lay the groundwork for gains in the midterm contests in November.

The president’s official mission during the trip to the Pittsburgh area was to hail the recently enacted tax cuts. He planned to appear with Saccone, although the White House said the president didn’t intend to mention the candidate in his remarks. Also, the event won’t take place in the 18th Congressional District, where the GOP incumbent, Tim Murphy, resigned recently.

The election is shaping up as the next test of Democratic enthusiasm and GOP resilience in the Trump era approaches and an early indicator of whether a midterm wave may be coming, as Democrats hope.

They want to want to show they can win in Trump territory without benefit of a scandal or flawed candidate, as was the case with Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate election.

“Will be going to Pennsylvania today in order to give my total support to RICK SACCONE,” Trump tweeted. Saccone, in an interview Wednesday, framed his candidacy as an extension of the agenda that propelled Trump. “It’s only natural to have him come out to see his core constituency and have us celebrate his successes with him,” Saccone said.

The White House would confirm only that Saccone was to greet the president at the airport and attend the president’s tour of a factory.

Saccone, a retired Air Force officer with a doctorate in international affairs and experience in counterterrorism, said he didn’t know whether he would sit with the president or even get to spend any time one on one with him. “I don’t have any details,” he said after spending the day in Washington raising money alongside GOP House leaders.

Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans in the district by about 70,000, a reflection of organized labor’s long influence there. But many of those union households embraced Trump’s populist, protectionist message in 2016, and Mike Mikus, a Democratic campaign strategist who has run congressional races in the Pittsburgh area, noted they’re also culturally conservative.

Lamb and Democrats believe they have an opening that wasn’t available before, given that Murphy was among the few Washington Republicans who voted with labor unions and regularly got their endorsements.

This time, the state AFL-CIO has endorsed Lamb, and he is trying to strike the tone Mikus says is necessary for a Democrat to win.

Lamb’s first ad notes he has refused “corporate PAC money” and believes both parties “need new leaders in Congress.” That’s a reference to his promise to not back House Democrat leader Nancy Pelosi for speaker. She is unpopular in many districts and the GOP regularly uses her as a cudgel on Democratic nominees.

It also tells voters that Lamb grew up in the district and says he “still loves to shoot.”