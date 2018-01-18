Haifa Port: 2017 Record Year

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 8:45 am |

Shipping containers at the Haifa port. (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90)

Haifa Port reported that it handled 26 million tons of merchandise in 2017 – the most ever in Haifa, and the most for any Israeli port in a single year. The port broke its own record, set in 2013, when it also recorded the most tonnage processed in a single year in any Israeli port.

The port handled 5-percent more merchandise in 2017 than a year before, and 16-percent more than in 2015. The port processed 1,340,028 containers (based on TEU, twenty-foot equivalent units), the first time that figure rose above 1,300,000.

Port management said that the expansion was due to the hard work of employees. Eshel Armoni, chairman of the Haifa Port Board of Directors, said that “we have already undergone a significant improvement in efficiency and that will continue. By 2021 we will be a leader in innovation, moving into new exciting areas. Only thus will we be able to remain competitive and provide our customers with the appropriate services they require.”