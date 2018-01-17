Ryanair Baggage Charge Causes Flap at Israeli Airports

YERUSHALAYIM -

A Ryanair jet (foreground) and an El Al jet at Eilat Airport. (Flash90, File)

There was bewilderment and anger at Ryanair at Ben Gurion Airport after the airline levied a new charge for baggage check-in that applies to Israel only, Globes reported on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the Irish low-cost carrier introduced its new cabin-bag policy aimed at restricting the amount of baggage stowed above passenger seats. Passengers can either pay €5.5 for priority boarding, or can have their wheelie-bags and other large hand baggage stowed for free in the hold. Except in Israel.

In Israel, passengers without priority boarding (which can only be arranged before reaching the airport) have to pay €40 to check in their wheelie-bags and €50 if they want to keep them until just before boarding.

Ryanair explained that the reason Israel has been singled out was due to the country’s special security procedures. But the Israel Airports Authority says nothing has changed in security, and was seeking clarification from the airline.

Meanwhile, passengers caught unawares by the new policy upon arrival for their flights were said to be infuriated. Most of them chose Ryanair because of the cheap fares, and suddenly found themselves slapped with a fee that defeats any cost-cutting. In January, the off-season, most of the one-way tickets purchased for destinations in Central and Eastern Europe cost less than the €40-50 now being demanded to stow bags in the hold.