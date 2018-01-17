Regional Briefs – January 17, 2018

Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 7:46 pm |

Man Hit by Truck Gets Charged With Jaywalking

HACKENSACK, N.J. – A pedestrian hit by a pick-up truck Tuesday night was issued a summons for jaywalking, The Record reported. The 57-year-old man was not in a crosswalk when he was hit. The driver was not charged.

Health Inspectors Detail Food Violations at State Fair

SYRACUSE – Health inspectors found over 100 critical violations by 61 food vendors at the 2017 New York State Fair, which was provided in response to a Freedom of Information request, The Associated Press reported. Some of them could lead to food-borne illnesses.

NYC Sets Affordable Homes Record: 24,500 in 2017

BROOKLYN – Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday touted the creation or preservation of 24,500 affordable homes last year, breaking a record for the nation’s biggest city. The previous record was 23,100 in 1989. De Blasio promoted the milestone at a Cypress Hills senior home.

New York Farm Worker Wage Lawsuit Dismissed

ALBANY – A state judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit that would have allowed farm workers collective bargaining rights, The Associated Press reported. The New York Farm Bureau had challenged a law that prohibits them from unionizing.