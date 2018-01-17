NJ Confirms Nation’s First Sikh Attorney General

TRENTON (AP) -

Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 7:52 pm |

Gurbir Grewal is sworn in Tuesday before testifying in front of the Senate judiciary committee in Trenton. (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP)

The New Jersey Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nation’s first Sikh state attorney general.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy says he believes Gurbir Grewal is the first Sikh to serve in such a position. He was first tapped by former Gov. Chris Christie in 2016 to be the prosecutor in Bergen, New Jersey’s most populous county.

Grewal, who wears a turban and full beard, has said he wants to show the country and his three daughters, who attended his confirmation, his commitment to working to end intolerance.