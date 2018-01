CARTERET, N.J. (AP) -

Officials stripped a New Jersey resident of his citizenship because they said he used a false name when he entered the United States more than 25 years ago.

Baljinder Singh became the first person to be denaturalized under Operation Janus, a Homeland Security Department initiative that revokes citizenship of those who circumvented background checks during the naturalization process.