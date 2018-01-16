IDF Introduces Dummy Grenades for Training

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 6:38 pm |

Following an accidental grenade explosion last year which left an IDF soldier seriously injured, the army has introduced dummy grenades for training purposes, The Times of Israel reported on Tuesday.

“The commander of the Artillery Corps battery was sentenced to seven days in prison, in light of failures in his conduct, as he was found to have not carried out the safety procedures required for running an exercise, as is expected of him,” the army said of the September 2017 incident.

The captain completed his week-long sentence on Sunday, the military said.

The army stressed that while the officer did not act as required of him following the accident, he was not responsible for the blast itself.

“New dummy grenades have been delivered to all training bases that more realistically imitate real grenades, and a new instructional video on the topic has also been produced,” the army said in a statement.