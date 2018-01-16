Ayatollah Accuses Saudis of ‘Treason’ Against Muslims

LONDON (Reuters) -

Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 6:35 pm |

Iran’s supreme leader accused Saudi rulers on Tuesday of committing “treason” against Muslims by aligning themselves with the United States and Israel.

Addressing parliamentary representatives from Islamic countries gathered in Tehran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the U.S. decision to recognize Yerushalayim as Israel’s capital was “a big mistake” and “doomed to failure.”

“Regional governments that are cooperating with the United States and the Zionist regime to fight against Muslims are certainly committing treason. That is what Saudi Arabia is doing,” Khamenei said, according to his official website.

Iran, the leading Shiite Muslim power, and Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia, a key U.S. ally, are rivals for influence in the Middle East where they support opposing sides in Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.