‘What Do We Want? Apology!’ Hundreds of Haiti Supporters Protest Near Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH, Fla. (Sun Sentinel/TNS) -

Monday, January 15, 2018

About 200 Haitian-Americans and their supporters used the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday to protest a vulgar comment President Donald Trump reportedly made about immigrants from Haiti and Africa.

“What do we want? Apology!” The protesters chanted.

The protest, held on Southern Boulevard near the Intracoastal bridge, was in reaction to remarks attributed to the president from a meeting Thursday on immigration.

“If Dr. Martin Luther King were alive today, he’d be here marching with us,” said protest organizer James Leger, a local activist and radio show host. “We’re going to pray for America and pray for President Trump. People make mistakes. We’re not asking for impeachment. We just want an apology.”

Pres. Trump, who stayed at his private club, Mar-a-Lago, this weekend, was reportedly playing golf Monday before heading back to Washington, D.C., in the afternoon.

The protesters say they hope the president will see them when his caravan heads to his home at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.