Typhoon Jets Scrambled to Intercept Russian Planes Near UK Airspace

LONDON (Sky News) -

Monday, January 15, 2018 at 7:54 am |

The Royal Air Force of Great Britain scrambled two Typhoon jets to intercept Russian planes near the UK’s airspace, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said. They also confirmed that the incident is now over.

The jets were scrambled from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, Scotland.

An RAF spokesman had said: “We can confirm that quick reaction alert Typhoon aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth scrambled this morning. “This is a live operation and therefore we will not be providing any additional information until the mission is complete.”

The response from the quick reaction alert (QRA) aircraft to the suspected Russian plane heading towards UK airspace comes amid tensions between the West and Russia.

An MoD spokesman said: “We have got jets up in the air monitoring the situation but we have not intercepted anything.”

The unidentified Russian plane was heading towards the UK from the north and had been monitored by Nato allies.

Russian activity close to the UK in recent months has led to several planes being scrambled and warships sent to monitor naval vessels.