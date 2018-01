Monday, January 15, 2018 at 6:28 pm |

Harav Tzvi Dov Schlanger. (B. Ansbacher Photography)

Harav Tzvi Dov Schlanger, shlita, is in critical condition and in need of tefillos.

Rav Schlanger was a long-time maggid shiur in Ner Yisroel, before founding his own yeshiva, Bais Hamedrash and Mesivta of Baltimore, over 20 years ago.

Klal Yisrael is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Tzvi Dov ben Sheva, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.