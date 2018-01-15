Regional Briefs – January 15, 2018

Monday, January 15, 2018 at 7:38 pm |

New York Gave $3.5 Million To Support Recycling

ALBANY – New York state gave $3.5 million last year to recycling projects across the state and the donation of wholesome food, The Associated Press reported. Officials estimate that the state’s supermarkets, restaurants, colleges and hospitals generate 210,000 tons of wasted food each year.

Forecasters Warn of Flooding Due to Delaware River Ice Jam

TRENTON – Forecasters are warning of flooding in New Jersey and Pennsylvania due to an ice jam in the Delaware River, The Associated Press reported. Waters on Monday were just under the flood stage of 20 feet. There were multiple road closures along Route 29 in Trenton.

Officials Respond to Video Showing Police Car Spinning

YONKERS, N.Y. – Police say they will be taking action after a video posted to Twitter showed a police car “doing doughnuts” in a parking lot late at night, The Associated Press reported. The police car was spinning in circles in an empty, snowy lot. Police identified the officer who was behind the wheel.

Cop Who Left Amputee On Road Didn’t Follow Rules

BAYONNE, N.J. – A review faults a police officer who left an amputee on the side of the road after having his car towed for an expired registration, The Jersey Journal reported. The Bayonne Police Department will discipline Officer Stephan Salot over his dealing with Kieran Walsh, 59. Walsh was forced to walk 45 minutes to his house.

Ending New Jersey Bear Hunt Could Double Population

TRENTON – Wildlife officials are warning incoming Gov. Phil Murphy that his planned halt to New Jersey’s bear hunt could double the bruin population by 2022, NJ.com reported. Murphy wants a “humane” way of managing the bears.