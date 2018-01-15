Ashdod Customs Seize Huge Military Supplies Shipment

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 15, 2018 at 1:32 pm |

Some of the military clothing en route to Gaza seized by Ashdod port customs personnel. (Israel Tax Authority – Ashdod Customs)

In the framework of their inspections of cargo destined for the Gaza Strip, Ashdod port customs personnel discovered the largest ever consignment – including thousands of items – of military clothing including vests for holding military equipment.

Also seized were thousands of pairs of special military boots and winter jackets in camouflage colors. The Gazan importer of the consignment, which originated in China, was due to receive it via the Kerem Shalom crossing. All items were handed over to the security establishment.

Israeli authorities intercept illicit goods heading to Hamas on a regular basis at crossings from Israel into the Hamas-run enclave. Last January, the Office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said that it had foiled 1,226 smuggling attempts in 2016 through the Kerem Shalom crossing, an increase of 165 percent from the previous year.