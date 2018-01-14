Regional Briefs – January 14, 2018

Sunday, January 14, 2018 at 7:59 pm |

Passersby Help Driver Escape Burning Car After Crash

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. – Passing drivers helped rescue another motorist from a burning vehicle after a crash on a major highway early Sunday, The Associated Press reported. The man lost control of his Jeep and struck a tree. He was hospitalized for moderate injuries.

Collection Bins in NY Disclose Whether They’re for Charity

ALBANY – More than 4,700 clothing donation bins statewide now disclose whether they’re being used for charitable or for-profit purposes under a state law that took effect in 2016, the AG’s office said after an inspection.

Woman Rescued From Underneath Subway Train

BROOKLYN – A 22-year-old woman passed out Thursday morning and fell onto subway tracks at the Bedford Ave. station in Williamsburg just as a train pulled in, The Associated Press reported. The train missed her but she was wedged between the rail and the wall for 20 minutes before she was rescued.

Car Fatally Hits Escaped Cow As Bull Turns on Onlookers

YAPHANK, N.Y. – A cow that escaped a farm was fatally hit by a car Friday night, Newsday reported. Its companion bull then charged at a man and his daughter who were looking on before it was corralled.

Trump Admin. Grants NY $200M for the Homeless

ALBANY – The Trump administration has awarded New York a grant of $200 million to fight homelessness to be distributed to 579 programs throughout the state, The Associated Press reported. It will go to local governments and nonprofits that help the homeless, as well as affordable housing projects.

Cuomo Ends Program That Restricts Inmate Packages

NEW YORK – Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday ended a pilot program that limited packages to inmates to catalogs of just six vendors, The Associated Press reported. The program that started last month was intended to cut down on the flow of illicit drugs into prison, but prisoners complained about the costs.