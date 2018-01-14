Newark Airport Passengers Warned Of Measles Case

NEWARK (AP) -

Sunday, January 14, 2018 at 8:00 pm |

Health officials are warning passengers who traveled through Newark Airport earlier this month that they may have been exposed to measles.

The state Department of Health says an international traveler with a confirmed case of the highly contagious disease arrived in Terminal C on Jan. 2, departed for Indianapolis from a domestic terminal, and may have gone to other areas of the airport.

Anyone at the airport between 6:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 may have been exposed and could develop symptoms as late as Jan. 23.