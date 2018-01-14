Macron, Netanyahu Take Sides on Iran Nuclear Deal

PARIS (Reuters/Hamodia) -

Sunday, January 14, 2018 at 3:21 pm |

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and pressed the importance of maintaining Iran’s nuclear accord, the Elysee Palace said on the weekend.

“The president spoke of the importance of preserving the Iran nuclear deal, and the necessity for all parties to the agreement to respect the commitments they made,” the Elysee statement said.

Netanyahu told Macron that “Trump’s remarks should be taken seriously, and whoever wants to keep the nuclear deal would be wise to fix it.”

According to a statement from Netanyahu’s office, he also told Macron the free world should “strongly condemn the five crimes of the Iranian regime,” listing “efforts to obtain nuclear weapons, developing ballistic missiles against U.N. Security Council resolutions, supporting terror, regional aggression,” and “the cruel repression of Iranian citizens.”

Macron says he wants an “uncompromising” dialogue with Iran about its ballistic missile program and he told Netanyahu that efforts concerning Iranian ballistics as well as its regional activities should continue.

The telephone exchange took place on Friday, but it was not immediately clear whether it came before or after U.S. President Donald Trump gave the nuclear deal a final reprieve whilst warning European allies they had to work with him to “fix the terrible flaws” of the pact or face U.S. withdrawal.