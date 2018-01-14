French Jewish Teen Attacked

Paris -

Sunday, January 14, 2018 at 7:55 am |

French President Emmanuel Macron is seen through a window as he talks with representatives of the French Jewish community after a ceremony outside the Hyper Casher supermarket as France pays tribute to the shoppers at the kosher store who were killed three years ago by an Islamist gunman in Paris, France. (Reuters/Christian Hartmann)

Days after two kosher stores near Paris were torched, a 15-year-old Jewish teenager had her face slashed while walking on the street in the suburb of Sarcelles on Wednesday. She was wearing the school uniform of her private Jewish school when she was attacked.The attacker immediately fled. A complaint has been filed.

The deputy of the 8th constituency of Val-d’Oise and former mayor of Sarcelles, François Pupponi, denounced it as “a heinous anti-Semitic attack.”

“In recent weeks, in Paris, Créteil or Sarcelles, we are experiencing a resurgence of anti-Semitic tensions. More than ever, we must be vigilant and mobilized against these acts to defend the values ​​of the Republic,” he said in a statement.