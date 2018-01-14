UPDATE: Passengers Preparing to Disembark EL Al Plane 12 Hours After Emergency Landing at Goose Bay, Canada

NEW YORK -

Sunday, January 14, 2018 at 8:04 am |

The plane on the tarmac at Goose Bay several hours after the emergency landing. (Tom Podolec)

An El Al flight en route from New York to Tel Aviv made an emergency landing early Sunday morning in Goose Bay, Canada. Over 12 hours later, the passengers were finally preparing to disembark and transfer to a new plane to continue on to Israel.

The flight, which had been scheduled to leave JFK Airport in New York at 11:45 p.m. Motzoei Shabbos, took off around an hour late, according to Fradel Leser, a passenger who spoke with Hamodia.

“Two hours into the flight, they announced that that there would be an emergency landing due to “technical difficulties”; some passengers told Hamodia that they had heard “irregular mechanical noises.”

Upon hearing the announcement, “nobody spoke much; we all began davening,” said Mrs. Leser. “Some people said viduy.”

The initial announcement, made while the plane was over the ocean, said that the emergency landing would be made within 15 minutes; no details were given, and some passengers assumed they’d be landing in the ocean.

Ultimately, the emergency landing happened around an hour after the announcement. At approximately 3:50 a.m. Atlantic Time (2:50 a.m. Eastern Time), the Boeing 747 landed “on a sheet of ice,” according to Mrs. Leser, at Canadian Forces Base Goose Bay, a military airport that is not equipped to handle large passenger jets.

One passenger told Hamodia that the landing itself – which occurred as lights from numerous fire trucks flashed all across the airport – felt normal, though the plane stopped rather abruptly.

After the landing, the pilot announced that the issue had arisen due to a fire that occurred in the landing gear, and that mechanics would be arriving to repair the plane.

The passengers were not allowed to disembark; they were told that CFB Goose Bay was unable to process customs on a passenger jet, and that there may not even be enough room in local hotels for all the passengers anyway.

The passengers waited on the warm plane; temperatures outside were well below zero degrees Farenheit.

The flight, which includes a large number of chareidim, had minyanim for Shachris and Mincha, and kumzitses, with hearrtfelt singing of songs such as “Vl’Yerushalayim Ircha” and “Ain Od Milvado.” Then, many of the men began learning.

View from inside the plane.

Several hours after they landed, the passengers were told that a new plane would instead be arriving from JFK – the first flight ever from CFB Goose Bay to Tel Aviv.

Shortly before 3:00 p.m. ET, the passengers were told to gather their belongings and prepare to switch planes. The flight crew handed out blankets to passengers – many of whom had checked in their coats before boarding – as they prepared to transfer planes on an icy tarmac, with temperatures 10 degrees below zero Farenheit, and a “real-feel” temperature more than 30 degrees below zero, according to weather.com.

The new plane finally arrived at CFB Goose Bay soon thereafter, according to flightaware.com, and passengers were readying for the transfer. The new flight is scheduled to depart around an hour after later and arrive in Israel Monday at 7:35 a.m. local time (2:35 p.m. ET), according to flightradar24.com

Mrs. Leser says that there was no panic on the plane, even during the tense moments between the initial announcement and the emergency landing.

“We are in the Eibishter’s hands; we are all davening, and we all feel secure,” she said.

“And there are lot of zechusim on this plane. There are a number of people who are flying to the Yarchei Kallah. In the cargo section, there is a nifteres [the second wife of, ybl”c, Rabbi Berel Wein] being flown to Eretz Yisrael for kevurah.”

“Everyone is calm, including the babies,” passenger Bruchy Schon told Hamodia. “Someone asked me how my baby is doing, and I replied that the baby has no idea what’s going on; all he knows is that he is in his mother’s hands, so he is safe. We too, are in our Father’s hands. Hashem is taking care of us; we are calm and know we will be safe.”