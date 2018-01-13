Police Arrest Seven Rock-Throwing Terrorists in Yerushalayim

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 6:01 pm |

Palestinian demonstrators run during clashes at a protest calling for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, in the Arab village of Nabi Saleh, Jan. 13. (Reuters/Mohamad Torokman)

Police on Motzoei Shabbos arrested seven terrorists who threw rocks at Israeli vehicles in Yerushalayim. Three of the terrorists threw rocks at a bus, injuring the bus driver lightly. Earlier, four terrorists were arrested for involvement in other rock-throwing incidents.

IDF soldiers caught three Gaza Arabs trying to climb the security fence around the border to get into Israel. The soldiers arrested them next to the spot where they crossed the fence. Soldiers did not find weapons on their persons. The three were taken in for questioning by soldiers.

Also Friday night, a Red Alert warning siren went off at a kibbutz near the Gaza border. No rocket fire was detected, and officials chalked it up to a false alarm.