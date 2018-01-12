IDF Faces Down Shechem Rioters as Search for Murderers of Rabbi Shevach, Hy”d, Continues

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, January 12, 2018 at 5:30 am |

An Israeli solider looks at ID of a Palestinian man at a checkpoint near Shechem on Wednesday. (Reuters/Mohamad Torokman)

IDF soldiers continued their manhunt for the murderers of Rabbi Raziel Shevach, Hy”d, overnight Thursday, carrying out activities inside Shechem and villages surrounding the city. A violent riot broke out in Shechem, with Arabs throwing rocks and firebombs at soldiers. Soldiers used anti-riot measures to break up the mob.

Overnight Thursday, security officials said they arrested four wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.

On Thursday night, police arrested an individual who unfurled a Turkish flag on Har HaBayis and began parading around with it. Police immediately moved on to arrest the individual, who turned out to be a Turkish citizen. He was taken in for questioning. Police were able to stem unrest related to the incident.