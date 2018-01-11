Palestinian Rioter Killed, Three Wounded, Along Gaza Fence

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 12:47 pm |

According to sources in Gaza, a Palestinian teenager was killed and three others wounded in a violent demonstration at the border fence on Thursday, though the IDF has not confirmed the report.

The Gaza health ministry identified the slain Palestinian as 16-year-old Amir Abd al-Hamid Abu Moussad. The condition of the others was not immediately known.

The dusturbance took place along the security fence near the central Gaza city of el-Bureij, where a number of protests have been staged since December 6 when U.S. President Donald Trump announced he was recognizing Yerushalayim as Israel’s capital.

In a separate incident, 3 Palestinian women were reportedly arrested at the checkpoint at the entrance to Maaras Hamachpelah after one was found to be in possession of a concealed knife, police said. A search of the area turned up two more knives.

Police say the women “apparently intended to carry out a stabbing attack.”