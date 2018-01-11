Democrats Seek Probe of Trump Conflicts of Interest

WASHINGTON (AP) -

Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 2:54 pm |

Democratic members of the House oversight committee are asking the Republican chairman to begin a serious investigation into President Donald Trump’s conflicts of interest.

They also want to subpoena the Trump Organization for documents requested months ago.

The letter was sent to Chairman Trey Gowdy of South Carolina on Thursday, one year after a Trump news conference announcing efforts to avoid conflicts. Ethics watchdogs have criticized those efforts as weak to begin with.

The lawmakers want Gowdy to issue a subpoena compelling the Trump Organization to produce, by Jan. 20, documents requested more than eight months ago on subjects including how the company was donating foreign government profits at its hotels to the U.S. Treasury.

Gowdy’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.