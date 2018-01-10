Soldiers Face Down Yericho Rioters, Arrest 11 Suspects

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at 6:18 am |

Arabs rioting. (Issam Rimawi/Flash90)

IDF soldiers overnight Tuesday faced down rioters in Yericho, as they attempted to carry out a security operation. Arabs threw bricks, stones and firebombs at soldiers, who responded with anti-riot measures. The IDF said that soldiers fired rubber bullets at several key individuals in the rioting. The troops eventually succeeded in breaking up the riot and completed their mission.

Overnight Tuesday, IDF soldiers confiscated thousands of shekels in terror payments – money given to Arab families by the Palestinian Authority or Hamas for the committing of a terror attack by a family member. The money was found in several homes in Chevron. The IDF said that the confiscation of the funds was part of an overall campaign to discourage potential terrorists from carrying out attacks.

Overnight Wednesday, security officials said they arrested 11 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.