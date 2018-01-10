Regional Briefs – January 10, 2018

Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at 7:24 pm |

Amnesty Offered for Tappan Zee Cashless Toll Scofflaws

ALBANY – Motorists who owe New York state money for unpaid Thruway tolls while driving over the former Tappan Zee Bridge have a three-week amnesty period, The Associated Press reported. The bridge, now called the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, has cashless tolling that allow for payment by mail.

Chaotic, Large-Scale Robots On Exhibit in NYC Art Gallery

NEW YORK – An artist whose work includes a flame spewing robot the size of an elephant and a pitching machine that hurls wooden planks at 200 mph opened his first commercial art show in New York City, The New York Times reported. Mark Pauline’s work focuses on heavy machinery and large robots.

Bill Would Strip Police Powers From Animal Rights Group

TRENTON – New Jersey lawmakers unanimously voted to strip police powers from the New Jersey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals after reports of its widespread abuse of power, The Associated Press reported. Enforcement of animal cruelty laws would revert to local police and prosecutors.

Murphy Nominates Muslim For Health Commissioner

TRENTON – Gov.-elect Phil Murphy on Wednesday nominated an Obama administration official to be New Jersey’s next health commissioner, The Associated Press reported. If approved, Shereef Elnahal, 32, would be the state’s first Muslim cabinet member.