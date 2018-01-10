Police Looking for Man Who Burglarized The Cheder

BROOKLYN -

Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at 6:03 pm |

Security-camera footage of the suspected burglar.

The NYPD is looking for a man believed to have burglarized The Cheder last weekend.

Security-camera footage showed the man breaking into a side door of The Cheder, located at 129 Elmwood Avenue in Brooklyn, at 5:05 p.m. last Shabbos. The burglar stole approximately $300 in cash from three offices in the yeshivah.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted to the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting the tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.