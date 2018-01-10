Arab League to Hold Meeting on Yerushalayim Next Month

CAIRO (Reuters) -

Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at 12:21 pm |

The Arab League will meet on Feb. 1 to discuss how to counter U.S. President Donald Trump’s move last month to recognize Yerushalayim as Israel’s capital, Egypt’s state news agency MENA said on Wednesday.

Six Arab foreign ministers who met in Amman last week said Arab states would embark on a diplomatic drive to persuade the United Nations to recognize a Palestinian state with East Yerushalayim as its capital.

Arab foreign ministers said in an emergency meeting held following Trump’s decision on December 6 that the move would spur violence throughout the region. They described Trump’s announcement as a “dangerous violation of international law” which had no legal impact.