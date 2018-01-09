Netanyahu Warns NATO Countries to Fix Iran Deal, or Trump Might Cancel It

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at 5:36 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (R) shakes hands with Greek Ambassador to Israel Bikas Konstantinos (L) during a meeting with NATO countries’ ambassadors to Israel in Yerushalayim, Tuesday. (Reuters/Ammar Awad)

As the deadline for U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision on whether to sign the waivers to block the renewal of sanctions on Iran approaches Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu reportedly warned Western allies on Tuesday that if they don’t fix the nuclear deal, Mr. Trump might cancel it.

“President Trump has to make a decision this week,” Netanyahu told a gathering of ambassadors from NATO countries in Yerushalayim. “You have to understand that there is a real possibility that he will work to cancel the nuclear agreement. If you do not act to amend the agreement, then Trump may cancel it,” Channel 10 quoted him as saying.

Netanyahu also reportedly conveyed a similar warning to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Theresa May during conversations with them last week.